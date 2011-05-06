Univision Loss Grows Despite Revenue Gain

Univision reports that its first quarter net loss grew to $74.1 million from $3.4 million a year ago as expenses and special charges increased.

Net revenue rose 6% to $481.8 million.

"Our first quarter results were strong, driven by the continuing outperformance of our television properties, including our flagship network which rose to #4 in the country beating NBC among adults18-34 in primetime for the entire quarter, said Univision executive VP and COO Randy Falco, a former NBC exec. "We believe Univision is on the verge of a groundswell of greater allocation of ad spend due in part to the U.S. Hispanic population growth - documented by the Census as 43% over the last ten years - and our expanded access to Televisa programming that we can now leverage through traditional cable channels, as well as digital and new media platforms, including major over-the-top distributors."

Operating income at Univision's television units dropped to $166 million from $172.2 million as revenue rose to $407.1 million from $380.1 million.