Univision and TeleFutura Tap New GMs

Maelia Macin and Steve Stuck have been promoted to general managers for Univision and TeleFutura in Austin, Texas, and Sacramento, Calif., respectively.

Macin has 21 years experience in the U.S. Hispanic market, the last 13 at Univision selling network integration in Miami and serving as account executive and local sales manager at KMEX Los Angeles.

Stuck began with Univision in 1991 as national sales and promotions coordinator at KDTV San Francisco, then joined the Los Angeles national-spot office as account executive. He became national sales manager at KUVS Sacramento in 1997, was promoted to local sales manager early in 2001, and later that year became general sales manager.

Macin and Stuck will report to Michael Wortsman, president of Univision Television Group.