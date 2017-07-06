Universal Cable Productions Inks Development Deal With Horror Director John Carpenter

Universal Cable Productions (UCP) has inked an overall development deal with John Carpenter, the director of iconic horror films including Halloween, The Thing and Escape from New York. As part of the deal, Carpenter will executive produce scripted programming for the NBCUniversal Cable Entertainment portfolio, as well as for external networks, with his producing partner, Sandy King, under their Storm King Productions banner.

“John Carpenter is an incredible creator whose dark imagination has left an indelible mark in film and in our dreams,” said Dawn Olmstead, executive VP of development at UCP. "We are thrilled to have a master of the horror genre join UCP.”

UCP and Carpenter are in development on Tales for a Halloween Night for Syfy. Based on Carpenter’s graphic novel, the anthology project brings together storytellers from movies, novels and comics for a collection of horror stories.

“I’m excited to partner with Universal Cable Productions on this venture into television. On one hand it’s a return home to Universal, where I have fond memories, and on the other it’s a step into the future with great new creative partners in programming,” said Carpenter.

UCP and Carpenter are also developing Nightside, based on the fantasy novel series by Simon R. Green. Nightside is “the secret heart of London beating to its own rhythm, pumping lifeblood through the veins of its streets and alleys, hidden in eternal darkness where creatures of the night congregate and where the sun is afraid to shine,” said UCP.