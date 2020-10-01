UMC Greenlights Three Unscripted Series

Streaming service UMC will build up its original unscripted series lineup with the development of three new series.

The African-American targeted network will launch this month documentary series A Closer Look, which will spotlight musical artists such as Ralph Tresvant, Brain McKnight and Eric Benét through interviews that will explore their careers and music catalogs, said the company.

Also on tap for 2021 are My Mane Problem, which follows celebrity hairstylist Dr. Boogie (pictured) as she takes on cases of real people with varying hair concerns, and Notorious Queens, which will follow four women who have been labeled “notorious” due to their past romantic relationships work to leave behind their troublesome pasts and cultivate new experiences in all areas of their lives, said UMC.