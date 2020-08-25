UMC Develops ‘For The Love Of Jason’ Dramedy Series

UMC has greenlit a new original comedy series, For The Love Of Jason, which will debut on the streaming service in November.

The series will focus on the male perspective of today’s dating landscape while taking a fresh approach to the life of a 30-something bachelor and his drama-prone friends, said executives of the African-American targeted streaming service.

The series was created by and stars Trell Woodberry (pictured), with actors Jackée Harry, Kareem Grimes, and B.J. Britt also set to appear in the series, said UMC.

“We so often see stories of relationships told from the perspective of women,” says Brett Dismuke, Chief Content Officer of UMC in a statement. “It’s rare to get the single male viewpoint of the relationship spectrum. Trell has introduced an interesting and uncommon dynamic with the creation of For the Love of Jason and we are excited to see how audiences will respond to the dating escapades of his character.”