'UFC 278,' Little League World Series: What's On This Weekend in TV Sports (August 20-21)

This weekend’s lineup of live TV sports events begins in the octagon with ESPN Plus’s UFC 278 pay-per-view fight card featuring a main event welterweight rematch between champion Kamaru Usman and Leon Edwards.

Usman will look to defend his title against Edwards after defeating him via unanimous decision in 2015. ABC and ESPN will air UFC 278 undercard fights leading up to the PPV event.

In the boxing ring, DAZN and PPV.com on Saturday afternoon will distribute the Oleksandr Usyk-Anthony Joshua heavyweight championship rematch fight. Joshua will look to regain three heavyweight title belts after losing to Usyk last September in a major upset.

ESPN Saturday night will step in the ring with a WBO featherweight title bout between champion Emanuel Navarrete and Eduardo Baez. Showtime on Saturday will also televise a fight card featuring a main event bout between junior welterweights Omar Figueroa Jr. and Sergey Lipinets.

On the links, NBC and Golf Channel will televise final round coverage of the PGA BMW Championship golf tournament.

USA, Peacock and NBC will televise nine Premier League soccer games over the course of the weekend, while FS1 on Sunday will telecast a MLS doubleheader.

On the baseball diamond, Peacock will televise the Chicago White Sox-Cleveland Guardians game, while ESPN’s telecast will feature an American League East Divisional matchup between the Boston Red Sox and Baltimore Orioles. ABC on Saturday will televise a Little League World Series doubleheader, while ESPN and ABC will air second round coverage of the tournament. ■