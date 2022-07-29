'UFC 277' PPV Event: What's On This Weekend in TV Sports (July 30-31)

Amanda Nunes and Julianna Pena will do battle again Saturday at 'UFC 277'

The list of live TV sports events scheduled for the last weekend in July starts in the Octagon Saturday with ESPN Plus's UFC 277 pay-per-view rematch fight between multi-division champion Amanda Nunes and current bantamweight champion Julianna Peña.

Nunes, arguably the greatest women’s MMA fighter of all time, will look to regain the bantamweight title from Peña, who defeated Nunes in a shocking upset last December.

In the boxing ring, Showtime on Saturday will televise the junior middleweight fight between former welterweight champion Danny Garcia and Jose Benavidez Jr.

NBC on Saturday will rev up its engines to televise the Xfinity Pennzoil 150 at the Brickyard and the IndyCar Gallagher Grand Prix auto races. On Sunday, the network will air the NASCAR Cup Verizon 200 at the Brickyard race, while ESPN will offer the Formula One Hungarian Grand Prix race.

On the drag racing circuit, Fox on Sunday will televise the NHRA Northwest Nationals competition.

Peacock’s Sunday afternoon baseball telecast will feature the Detroit Tigers against the Toronto Blue Jays, while ESPN’s Sunday Night Baseball telecast will feature the Chicago Cubs against the San Francisco Giants.

On the golf links, CBS will feature weekend coverage of the PGA’s Rocket Mortgage Classic, while Golf channel will televise the LPGA’s Scottish Open. ■