U-Verse, Rainbow End Madness; Settle Carriage Dispute

Eighteen hours after a deadline that could have kept its customers

from seeing Mad Men, AT&T U-verse

said Thursday it reached a new carriage deal with Rainbow Media.

Rainbow, part of Cablevision Systems, owns AMC, IFC and WE tv. The agreement

with U-verse expired July 1, but was extended 14 days for negotiations, which

once they became public resulted in some testy public statements.

But once the agreement was reached, the parties were best friends again.

"We are happy to report that AMC, IFC and WE tv will remain on AT&T

U-verse," AT&T said in a statement. "We're very satisfied that we

were able to reach the fair deal we wanted for our customers - one that

includes the right content, across platforms, at prices that are in line with

the marketplace, and that helps us with important strategic content

initiatives. We are very grateful to our customers for their support."

Rainbow also released a statement: "We're pleased to have

reached an agreement with AT&T for AMC, WE tv, IFC and Sundance Channel

that truly recognizes the value of our networks. We look forward to continuing

our partnership with AT&T and are excited to continue to bring their

subscribers our award-winning programming, including the new season of AMC's Mad

Men on Sunday, July 25."