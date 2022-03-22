Tyler Perry Series ‘Sistas,’ ‘The Oval’ Garner Renewals

BET has renewed original, Tyler Perry-produced series The Oval and Sistas for new seasons, the network said Tuesday.

The Oval, which follows the exploits of the the First Family and staff at the White House, will return for a fourth season. The series, which stars Ed Quinn, Kron Moore, Javon Johnson, Ptosha Storey, Vaughn Hebron and Teesha Renee, averaged 1.3 million viewers on a Nielsen Live+3 basis during its third season, according to the network.

The Oval's season three finale airs March 23, said BET.

Sistas will return for a fifth season and will continue to follow a group of single Black females navigating their careers, friendships and love lives, according to the network. Sistas for its fourth season averaged 1.6 million viewers in Nielsen Live+3 ratings across BET And BET Her, reported the network. The series stars KJ Smith, Mignon, Ebony Obsidian, Novi Brown, Crystal Renee' Hayslett and Devale Ellis.

New seasons of both series will begin production this spring at Tyler Perry Studios. ■