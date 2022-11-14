Twitter Chief Elon Musk Slams ‘Media Elite’
Says he will ‘elevate’ citizen journalism
Taking a page from former President Donald Trump, New Twitter CEO Elon Musk is using the social media platform to attack the media.
In a pair of tweets Friday (Nov. 11), Musk said: “As Twitter pursues the goal of elevating citizen journalism, media elite will try everything to stop that from happening.”
As Twitter pursues the goal of elevating citizen journalism, media elite will try everything to stop that from happeningNovember 11, 2022
Musk has gotten plenty of criticism in the mainstream media after firing thousands of employees, echoing conspiracy theories and making — then, in some cases, rescinding — moves his critics see as allowing for more extreme and deceptive speech without sufficient moderation and oversight, given the dramatic staff cuts. Musk has pitched as the moves better advancing and protecting free speech and trying to better monetize the platform.
Also: Free Press Pushes for Twitter Ad Boycott
In an accompanying tweet, Musk argued that the mainstream media will still “thrive” alongside this citizen journalism, but it will “disrupt” their “oligopoly on information.”
There were reports Sunday (November 13) that Musk had laid off thousands more contractors (opens in new tab) over the weekend.
Musk has warned that Twitter would “will do lots of dumb things in coming months,” keeping what works and changing what doesn’t.
One of the things that didn't work, and was changed, was allowing subs to buy one of the blue checks that are used to verify accounts. That led to a number of “impersonation” accounts, including a reporter from The Washington Post who impersonated Sen. Ed Markey (D-Mass.) for a story about selling those blue checks.
An unhappy Markey responded with a request for a bunch of information from Musk. ▪️
Contributing editor John Eggerton has been an editor and/or writer on media regulation, legislation and policy for over four decades, including covering the FCC, FTC, Congress, the major media trade associations, and the federal courts. In addition to Multichannel News and Broadcasting + Cable, his work has appeared in Radio World, TV Technology, TV Fax, This Week in Consumer Electronics, Variety and the Encyclopedia Britannica.
