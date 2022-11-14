Twitter Chief Elon Musk Slams ‘Media Elite’

Taking a page from former President Donald Trump, New Twitter CEO Elon Musk is using the social media platform to attack the media.

In a pair of tweets Friday (Nov. 11), Musk said: “As Twitter pursues the goal of elevating citizen journalism, media elite will try everything to stop that from happening.”

Musk has gotten plenty of criticism in the mainstream media after firing thousands of employees, echoing conspiracy theories and making — then, in some cases, rescinding — moves his critics see as allowing for more extreme and deceptive speech without sufficient moderation and oversight, given the dramatic staff cuts. Musk has pitched as the moves better advancing and protecting free speech and trying to better monetize the platform.

In an accompanying tweet, Musk argued that the mainstream media will still “thrive” alongside this citizen journalism, but it will “disrupt” their “oligopoly on information.”

There were reports Sunday (November 13) that Musk had laid off thousands more contractors (opens in new tab) over the weekend.

Musk has warned that Twitter would “will do lots of dumb things in coming months,” keeping what works and changing what doesn’t.

One of the things that didn't work, and was changed, was allowing subs to buy one of the blue checks that are used to verify accounts. That led to a number of “impersonation” accounts, including a reporter from The Washington Post who impersonated Sen. Ed Markey (D-Mass.) for a story about selling those blue checks.