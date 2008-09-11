Trending

Twentieth Makes Fifth Grader Official

By

Sources confirmed that Twentieth Television and Mark Burnett Productions officially signed off on bringing Fox’s popular primetime game show, Are You Smarter than a Fifth Grader?, to TV stations for fall 2009, as previously reported by B&C.

Much like Howie Mandel on NBC’s Deal or No Deal -- which just premiered in syndication but also airs in primetime -- Jeff Foxworthy will host both versions of the show.