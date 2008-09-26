TV Vision Network Names GM
Noreen Parker, president of Internet company 7.TV and ReacTV, joined TV Vision Network in Tampa, Fla., as general manager.
TV Vision programs bilingual TV station WTAM, as well as producing programming for syndication and online.
Parker is former GM at CBS affiliate WTSP-TV Tampa Bay.
