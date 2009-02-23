TV Viewing Sets Record

Small and even smaller-screen video viewing continues to increase, according to the latest Nielsen survey on TV, Internet and mobile usage. That comes at a time when online video services appear to be getting more serious, and protective, of that delivery system.

According to the report, that average viewer watches 151 hours of TV each month, which is a record and up from 140 hours in 3Q 2008 and from 145 hours in 4Q 2007. Internet (2:53 per month) and mobile viewing (3:42) were on the rise as well. There were no year-to-year comparables for Internet and mobile, which were added to the TV viewing chart as of Q4 2008. Internet video viewing was up from 2:31 in 4Q 2008. Mobile viewing was up from 3:37 in that quarter.

Other highlights:

1. "Except for the teenage years, viewing of traditional television increases with age; the use of video on the Internet peaks among young adults while viewing mobile video is highest in the teen years. "

2. "Men continue to watch video on mobile phones more than women, and women continue to watch video on the Internet and TV more than men. "

3. "The work day (M-F, 9am to 5pm) continues to be primetime for Internet video."