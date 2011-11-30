TV Vet Poer to Lead Content Unit at SMG

Media agency Starcom MediaVest Group said that Brent Poer

has been appointed as executive VP and executive creative director for its

LiquidThread digital content creation unit in North America.

Poer, a former Lifetime and WB.com executive, had been

executive VP, managing director of the West Coast office of MediaVest. Among

his campaigns was "TV to Bing About" with The CW for client Microsoft.

"Brent is an

exceptional producer, strategist, innovator and creative force," Brian

Terkelsen, global president of LiquidThread, said in a statement. "He brings

incredible depth of experience to the role having developed breakthrough

content spanning digital, television, social, mobile and more for many of the most

iconic brands in the world including Procter &Gamble, Microsoft, Wal-Mart

and Mattel."

LiquidThread was

launched 18 months ago and now produces content in 15 global markets. In the

U.S., LiquidThread is composed of 65 people in New York, Los Angeles, Chicago,

Dallas and Toronto.

Poer will be

based in Los Angeles.