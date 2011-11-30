TV Vet Poer to Lead Content Unit at SMG
Media agency Starcom MediaVest Group said that Brent Poer
has been appointed as executive VP and executive creative director for its
LiquidThread digital content creation unit in North America.
Poer, a former Lifetime and WB.com executive, had been
executive VP, managing director of the West Coast office of MediaVest. Among
his campaigns was "TV to Bing About" with The CW for client Microsoft.
"Brent is an
exceptional producer, strategist, innovator and creative force," Brian
Terkelsen, global president of LiquidThread, said in a statement. "He brings
incredible depth of experience to the role having developed breakthrough
content spanning digital, television, social, mobile and more for many of the most
iconic brands in the world including Procter &Gamble, Microsoft, Wal-Mart
and Mattel."
LiquidThread was
launched 18 months ago and now produces content in 15 global markets. In the
U.S., LiquidThread is composed of 65 people in New York, Los Angeles, Chicago,
Dallas and Toronto.
Poer will be
based in Los Angeles.
