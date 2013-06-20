TV Stocks Tumble as Market Plunges

Media company stocks fell sharply as the stock market

reacted to concerns over moves by the Federal Reserve Board and the Chinese

economy.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed down 2.34% at 14,758

Thursday, a 353.87-point decline, and many companies in the TV business

recorded even bigger drops.

Comcast dropped 3.23% to $38.91 a share and CBS slid 4% to

$46.93.

Time Warner, Discovery Communications, Cablevision Systems,

Crown Media, Viacom, Disney, Scripps Networks and Time Warner Cable all fell

between 2% and 3% in the selloff.

Also

dropping was high-flying Netflix, which dropped 3.78% to $223.50.