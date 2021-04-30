TV One's 'Uncensored' to Air Final Interview with DMX

TV One will air the last interview with the late hip-hop artist DMX as part of a special May 16 Uncensored episode.

The Uncensored series, which offers first-hand accounts from popular personalities about their lives and careers, captured the interview with DMX three weeks before his passing April 9 from cardiac arrest, according to the network. The two-part special will air prior to the network’s Urban One Honors special event.

"DMX sat down with our team and was completely uncensored,” Urban One Founder and Chairman Cathy Hughes said in a statement. “We have one hour with the late rapper in his own words. For DMX to be with us just three weeks before God called him home, I believe it's truly divine intervention.”