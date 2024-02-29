TV One to Launch ‘Unsung’ 15th Season (Content Spotlight)

TV One will return its music-themed documentary series Unsung for its 15th season on March 3 with a new lineup of legendary artist profiles.

The series, produced for TV One by A. Smith & Co., has chronicled the lives and musical careers of some of the most iconic R&B, hip-hop, and gospel music during its 15-season run, including Billy Preston, Mary Wells, Rick James, DeBarge, The Clark Sisters, Heavy D, and Bootsy Collins.

The upcoming season will feature such artists as Bobby Caldwell, Blaque, Chingy, Chuckii Booker, and Donald Lawrence, according to the company.

Unsung executive producer Kysha Mounia says Unsung’s success and longevity lies in its ability to take a nostalgic look at legendary music artists that resonate with the network’s targeted Black audience.

“It’s the music that captures everyone, because when you hear a specific song you are automatically transported to a place and time where it means something to you,” she said.

