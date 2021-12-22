TV One Sets Year in Review Town Hall Special

TV One will take a look at the events of 2021 as part of an upcoming town hall that will air December 26.

The Represent Our Voice town hall will break down the year’s pivotal moments – including COVID-19, racial justice, politics and the economy – and how they’ve impacted the African-American community, according to network officials.

Featured speakers for the town hall event include include Marc Morial, President & CEO of The National Urban League, Latosha Brown, Co-Founder of Black Voters Matter Fund, Dr. Reed Tuckson, Co-Founder of The Black Coalition Against COVID, and Michelle Singletary, author and columnist for The Washington Post, said the network. ■