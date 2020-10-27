TV One Promotes Michelle Rice to President

Urban One has elevated Michelle Rice to the position of TV One and Cleo TV president, the company announced Tuesday.

(Image credit: Urban One )

Rice, who has served as general manager of the African-American targeted TV One and millennial women of color-targeted Cleo TV, will continue full oversight of both channels, said Alfred Liggins, president and CEO of Urban One, which owns both services.

"Michelle's dynamic leadership has strengthened network partnerships, developed strategic alliances, and expanded distribution for both TV One and Cleo TV. All of which has uniquely positioned our networks to navigate the changing broadcast environment and catapult them to even greater success in the future," said Alfred Liggins, President and CEO of Urban One.

Rice, a Multichannel News Wonder Woman, was one of the TV One’s original employees. Since being named general manager in 2018, Rice has expanded the network’s existing relationship with AT&T to include the launch of Cleo TV across Direct TV, AT&T TV, and AT&T Now. She also presided over a carriage agreement with streaming service Philo TV, the network’s first virtual MVPD distribution deal, according to Urban One. Rice also spearheaded the launch of Cleo Tv in 2019.