TV One Promotes Michelle Rice
Michelle Rice was tapped as executive vice president, affiliate sales and marketing for TV One.
Rice joined the African-American-targeted network in 2004 as VP of distribution strategy and operations. She will head up distribution strategy for the network, as well as overseeing operations for sales and marketing.
TV One said it is currently available to 43.4 million households.
