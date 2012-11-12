TV Execs Are Bullish on Q4

Election Day brought a call for more hope and

change. For the TV business there is certainly change, and executives who run

TV companies are hoping they can find ways to monetize it.





From a distribution point of view, the third quarter usually

marks a rebound in the number of video subscribers. But this year net video

adds were up just 30,000 subs, according to an analysis of company reports by

International Strategy & Investment Group.





ISI says cable operators lost 340,000 subs, led by Time

Warner Cable, which dropped 140,000 by itself. Satellite added 50,000

subscribers and the telcos gained 320 subscribers.





Is it cord-cutting? The economy? Either way, business is

tough.





"It is no secret that the pay-TV industry continues to face

a difficult economic environment in a more price-sensitive marketplace," Joseph

Clayton, CEO of Dish Network, told analysts last week. "The pay-TV business is

now at a maturation point. The days of double-digit growth in our business are

over. Going forward, we must deal with single-digit growth, and even that rate

assumes that the economy rebounds and new home formations restart. Faced with

slow subscriber growth plus faster-than-inflation programming cost increases,

there is no question that the entire industry will have to rethink its current

business model and strategy."





Things are also tough for the programmers. The new season

has been marked by questions about declining ratings.





"This was clearly an unusual start to the season, with most

networks' ratings all over the place," Leslie Moonves, CEO of CBS Corp., said

on the company's third-quarter earnings call. "There are several factors at

work here. First and foremost, people are watching more programming than ever,

but they are increasingly time-shifting that content through the DVR,

streaming, and video-on-demand. Nielsen is doing a good job of finding ways to

measure this viewing, but not all of it is captured yet."





Moonves said increased viewing via DVR is a good thing,

because more people are watching CBS programming. "It also means that you have

to be more savvy when reading the ratings these days," he added. "It now takes

more time to determine the true performance of a show and in fact even a

network. As we move forward, we will make it a priority to get paid for all of

the viewing that is going on across our shows including DVR viewing beyond C3.

This represents a significant opportunity for us that is still in the very

early stages."





Moonves expressed hope that in the future, networks will get

paid by advertisers based on seven days of delayed viewing, up from the current

three using the C3 metric.





"I know there's been a lot of concern about the early

broadcast ratings," said Jeff Bewkes, CEO of Time Warner, which in addition to

its cable channels produces 25 shows for the broadcast networks. "Our shows are

doing great. Some of the biggest hits are from Warner Bros.," including The

Voice and Revolution on NBC.





Cable ratings "have been stable, and there's a lot of

viewing, particularly on cable, that's happening on the VOD side that's getting

added to the consumer loyalty and engagement with the shows and with the

networks," Bewkes said. "So some of the pressure on broadcast ratings is

clearly coming from viewing on alternative platforms. And while it isn't being measured

as well, it will be soon." That on-demand viewing boosts the value of hit

shows, Bewkes noted.





In the shorter term, after a third quarter deadened by the

Olympics for everyone but Comcast and NBCUniversal, executives were optimistic

their revenue will bounce back in the fourth quarter.





"We're seeing accelerating trends across the local

broadcasting segment, which is pacing to be up double-digits for the fourth

quarter," said CBS CFO Joe Ianniello. "This is led by our TV stations, which

are pacing to be up 20%-plus, driven by the surge in political spending."





"At the CBS Television Network, scatter trends remain

healthy, with fourth-quarter pricing up in the mid-teens over the most recent

upfront," Ianniello said. "CBS continues to be No. 1 without any make-good

issues whatsoever. And scatter demand remains very strong and is in fact now

building. Yes, our pacing in network advertising is accelerating as we speak.

And as we head into the second half of the season, our momentum will only

build."





After a drop in the third quarter, Moonves said that ad

revenue at CBS' broadcast network will be up in the fourth quarter.

"Furthermore, after we post record results for the full year 2012, 2013 will be

even better," Moonves said.





Discovery Communications CEO David Zaslav also said the ad

market is rebounding in Q4. "There was a period for about two weeks where the

pricing was there, but the volume wasn't there," Zaslav said. "We did hold

price. But the volume has come back, and the price is still more than

double-digit over upfront."





"We're on track to meet our financial objectives," said John

Martin, CFO of Time Warner, which reaffirmed its earnings guidance for 2012.

"And given our year-to-date performance, that implies that we're going to end

the year on a strong note. In fact, we expect the fourth quarter to be, by far,

our strongest of the year in terms of growth in both adjusted operating income

and adjusted net income."