TV By the Numbers: NFL Playoffs Bag Big Weekends for NBC, CBS

Below is a snapshot of TV by the numbers for the week of January 17-23, showcasing the most-watched shows and networks using glass-level data from Vizio’s Inscape , and network and show TV ad impressions insights via iSpot.tv .

Most-Watched Shows and Networks

Via Inscape, Vizio’s TV data product with glass-level insights from a panel of more than 19 million active and opted-in smart TVs. Data is linear, live TV only and includes all episode types (new and reruns). Rankings are by percent share duration (i.e., time spent watching).

With all four divisional round games decided in the final seconds over the weekend, the NFL Playoffs keep a comfortable lead for TV viewer attention, with 11.41% of watch-time from January 17-23.

Some additional insights about the top programming on TV:

Despite airing “just” one NFL Playoff game during the weekend (Los Angeles Rams vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers), NBC still finds itself atop our most-watched ranking for the week, with 8.68% of watch-time.

More insights around the most-watched networks from January 17-23:

Top Shows and Networks by TV Ad Impressions

Via iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company. Rankings are by TV ad impressions, for new episodes only.

NFL Playoff games make for big live audiences and resulting TV ad impressions, as was the case yet again from January 17-23. Between the Monday night Wild Card game and four divisional round matchups over the weekend, the five games delivered 21.9% of all impressions during the timeframe.

More data about the top programs by TV ad impressions during the week:

With the help of two thrilling NFL playoff games on the week, CBS won over 23% of TV ad impressions to take the No. 1 spot in our ad-impressions-by-network ranking for January 17-23.

Additional insights around the top networks by impressions from the week:

