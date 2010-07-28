Turner's TV Everywhere Goes Live With Verizon FiOS TV
Turner
Broadcasting System has launched online-video services with Verizon FiOS TV offering
access to full episodes of TNT and TBS shows within 24 hours of airing on TV.
FiOS
TV subscribers can access Turner's online programming directly on the "TV
Everywhere" sites for TBS and TNT,
logging in using a previously registered username and password. If customers log
on through the Verizon FiOS TV online
site, they are redirected to Turner's respective network sites.
Shows
currently in rotation on the service include TNT's The Closer, Rizzoli &
Isles and Leverage, and TBS's Lopez Tonight, House of Payne and Meet the
Browns. Turner expects to launch additional networks in the next few months.
