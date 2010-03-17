Turner Taps Brightcove for Online Video in Europe

Online video platform Brightcove announced a deal Feb. 17 with Turner Broadcasting to support Turner's online video content in the United Kingdom, Spain, France, Italy, Germany and other countries throughout Europe.

Turner will use Brightcove to expand its ad-supported online video offerings. Cartoon Network, Boomerang and Adult Swim will be the first Turner sites to launch with Brightcove.

"The Brightcove platform has enabled Turner Broadcasting to introduce a higher quality and more user-friendly online video experience for some of our most popular brands including Ben 10, Chowder and Robot Chicken: Star Wars," said Turner Director of Digital Development Caroline Casey, in a statement. "The flexibility and advanced customization features in the Brightcove platform will be hugely valuable as we look to roll out new video offerings."

Turner will utilize Brightcove to extend its reach through third-party distribution and social sharing capabilities. The broadcaster plans to introduce additional content across its web platforms in partnership with Brightcove over the coming months.