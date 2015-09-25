Trending

Turner Names Communications Head

Turner Broadcasting System has named Lauren Hurvitz executive VP and chief communications and chief marketing officer.

Hurvitz had been global chief communications & brand marketing officer at Starcom Mediavest Group, a division of Publicis Groupe. Before that, she was head of global corporate communications and events at AOL and executive VP of global corporate communications & public affairs for Viacom’s MTV Networks.

She reports to Turner chairman and CEO John Martin.