Turner Names Communications Head
Turner Broadcasting System has named Lauren Hurvitz executive VP and chief communications and chief marketing officer.
Hurvitz had been global chief communications & brand marketing officer at Starcom Mediavest Group, a division of Publicis Groupe. Before that, she was head of global corporate communications and events at AOL and executive VP of global corporate communications & public affairs for Viacom’s MTV Networks.
She reports to Turner chairman and CEO John Martin.
