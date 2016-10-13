Turner, CNN Release Personalized Business App

Turner and CNN Oct. 13 unveiled CNN MoneyStream, an app for both the iOS and Android platforms that allows users to personalize their business news and market data.

The app, built similar to the sports-centric Bleacher Report app and “inspired” by Turner’s Team Stream format for sports coverage, allows users to pick and choose which companies, business leaders and stocks they want to follow, with videos, social media posts and charts all included.

Market coverage from CNNMoney and other media outlets is included, as is market data on more than 13,000 companies and 5,400 indexes. Breaking news alerts are also built into the app, which includes exclusive content and guest-curated content from business leaders including Richard Branson and Warren Buffett. The new app replaces the current CNNMoney app.

“People are as passionate about business as they are about sports and CNN MoneyStream plays directly to those passions,” Andrew Morse, executive VP of editorial for CNN U.S. and GM of CNN Digital Worldwide, said in a statement. “It's not just a news feed: it allows you to dive deeper into your obsessions, whether that's markets, companies, or the heavy-hitters of industries.”