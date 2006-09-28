Turner Adds Program Acquisition Exec
Marna Grantham, who has been consulting Turner Entertainment Group on licensing content to broadband, wireless and other new platforms, is joining the company fulltime.
Grantham is joining as VP, program planning and acquisitions, responsible for identifying acquisition targets and acquiring programming.
She will be based in Atlanta, reporting to Jonathan Katz, senior VP.
