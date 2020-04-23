Tubi to Stream ‘The Masked Singer’

Tubi, which was acquired by Fox, will start to stream episodes of The Masked Singer beginning Thursday.

The first two seasons of the celebrity singing competition show will be available on demand for free to users of Tubi, an ad-supported service.

“Beginning today, Tubi viewers can revisit their favorite performances or discover for the first time the stars behind the mask,” said Adam Lewinson, chief content officer, Tubi. “This marks the first of many new initiatives we’ll pursue with Fox.”

Current season three episodes of The Masked Singer will be available on Tubi in the weeks following their airing by Fox.

“We are thrilled to make The Masked Singer available to an even wider audience through Tubi,” said Rob Wade, president of alternative entertainment and specials, of Fox Entertainment. “The Masked Singer is an important piece of our growing stable of owned-IP; and this deal is a prime example of our strategy to identify meaningful opportunities for, and build the value of, our content.”

Produced by Fox Alternative Entertainment, The Masked Singer is hosted by Nick Cannon and features panelists Jenny McCarthy, Nicole Scherzinger, Ken Jeong, and Robin Thicke.