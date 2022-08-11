Tubi Launches in Five Latin-American Countries

Tubi, Fox’s ad supported streaming service, said it is expanding its footprint in Latin America, launching in Costa Rica, Ecuador, El Salvador, Guatemala and Panama this month.

Tubi has been doing business in Mexico since 2020.

Programming will be localized and offered in Spanish. Regionally produced TV series will soon be available, including Mexico’s Bienvenida Realidad, Atrapada and El Sexo Debil; as well as local versions of popular series such as The Nanny, Bewitched, and Married with Children.

“We’re delighted to launch our platform in these five Latin American countries, bringing viewers a mix of locally-produced content, Spanish-language favorites and Hollywood titles,” said Adam Lewinson, chief content officer, Tubi. “We’re eager to expand deeper into Latin America after the stellar success of Tubi in Mexico, which has seen tremendous growth in such a short amount of time.”

Over the last year in Mexico, Tubi said it has seen total viewing time (TVT) grow 60% year-over-year and total viewers grow 40% year-over-year.

Working with TV Azteca, one of the two largest producers of Spanish-language content in the world, Tubi serves as the free streaming home in Mexico to TV Azteca’s popular titles. ■