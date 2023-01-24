Tubi Deploys Gordon Ramsay's 'Kitchen Commando'

While rival FAST The Roku Channel continues to build its reality cooking channel around Emeril Legasse, Fox's Tubi is going to kitchen show battle with hyper-critical British producer Gordon Ramsay, a staple on FOX Broadcast for over a decade.

Ramsay will soon have his own FAST channel on Tubi, which will provide a home for all those repeats of FOX shows Hell's Kitchen, Kitchen Nightmares, Masterchef and Masterchef Junior.

And now, Ramsay is also producing Tubi's very first original unscripted kitchen series, Kitchen Commando.

Debuting on Super Bowl Sunday, Feb. 12, Kitchen Commando will feature former U.S. Army Master Sergeant and White House Chef Andre Rush visiting 10 Washington, D.C. restaurants in need of Chef Rush's "discipline and resourcefulness."

Each of the 10 first-season episodes will feature Rush deploying "all his talents to whip these eateries back into shape.

The show is a collaboration between Fox Alternative Entertainment and Studio Ramsay Global, LLC. Ramsay will be listed among the exec producers.

“Spending time with Chef Rush, I know firsthand his dedication to the food world, and his story is an inspiration to any chef. And trust me, his arms are no joke!" Ramsay said in a statement.