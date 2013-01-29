Tsujihara Named CEO of Warner Bros.

UPDATED: 9:30 p.m. ET

In a Monday morning surprise, Kevin Tsujihara

was named CEO of Warner Bros, beginning in March.

Tsujihara, who had been president of Warner Bros. Home Entertainment Group,

will succeed Barry Meyer, who will remain chairman through the end of the year.

The role of new CEO had essentially been a three-way

competition with Warner Bros. Television Group president Bruce Rosenblum and

Warner Bros. Pictures president Jeff Robinov over the past two years. After Alan Horn

departed in 2011 (later to surface at Disney), Time Warner chief Jeff Bewkes

created an "Office of the President" shared by the three executives as Meyer

moved toward retirement.

Warner Bros. said Meyer and Tsujihara will work together to ensure an orderly

transition.

"Kevin is one of the most effective and respected executives within Time

Warner, and the right leader to ensure Warner Bros.' preeminence into the

future," Bewkes said in a statement. "He brings the perfect

combination of strategic thinking, financial discipline, digital vision, and

management style to build on Warner Bros.' track record of success under Barry

Meyer."

Given

the growth of Warners' television assets in recent years, Rosenblum was thought

to have a solid chance at the top job. Tsujihara, a respected and poised

steward of the company's digital, home entertainment and gaming operations, has

the lowest profile of the three in traditional film and TV

production/distribution circles.

"Obviously,

I'm disappointed; who wouldn't be?" Rosenblum said in a statement. "Warner

Bros. is a unique and special place and I know it will be in good hands with

Kevin at the helm. I continue to be proud of our accomplishments and I have the

most respect and admiration for our amazing team at the studio -- a team that

is thriving in an ever-transforming business."

Through

a spokesman, Rosenblum said it is "too soon to say" whether he will

extend his 24-year tenure at the studio. He has headed the TV Group since 2005,

Warner's most profitable division. While Time Warner doesn't break out WBTVG in

financial statements, revenue from "film and TV entertainment"

accounted for $8.3 billion in the nine months ending Sept. 30, 2012, or 40% of Time Warner's total $20.6 billion

in revenue through the third quarter.

Warner

Bros. is the largest supplier of programming to the broadcast networks, with 25

primetime series for the 2012-13 season, including top comedies like The Big Bang Theory and Two

and a Half Men, which each earn $2 million an episode in syndication.

Even

beyond Rosenblum's domain, the landscape under the famous Burbank water tower is

certain to change. In the stunned silence that followed the announcement, it

was difficult to discern the exact nature of that change. But there are

certainly aspects of Time Warner to keep a close eye on in the aftermath.

One

is the media company's rep on Wall Street. Time Warner's big promise to the

Street is increasing subscriber fees starting in 2014. In the meantime, ratings

will be scrutinized, particularly at the Jeff Zucker-led CNN and TBS. One

analyst who tracks Time Warner noted that Tsujihara's approach to digital

distribution was fairly well aligned with Bewkes'. In both film and television,

Warners has shown conservative flashes in the digital space (remember Bewkes'

jabs about Netflix being the Albanian army?) That might change with the digital

alum managing the studio.

Another

space to watch is UltraViolet, an industry consortium and cloud-based consumer

technology aggressively backed by Warner Home Entertainment, the leading

moneymaker in the still-viable sector. Last year, for the first time, revenue

from digital media began to replace the losses that the studios and other major

content providers had suffered from declining sales of physical media-DVDs and

Blu-ray disks.

The

industry backed Digital Entertainment Group (DEG) recently reported that total

digital home entertainment revenue increased by a hefty 28.5% in 2012 to $5.13

billion, with electronic sell-through jumping 34.6% to $811.5 million, VOD increasing 10% to

$1.98 billion and subscription streaming growing 45.8% to $2.34 billion. That

overcame, for the first time losses in physical media, where sell through of

DVDs and Blu-rays dropped 5.5% to $8.46 billion.

Against

these swirling cross-currents, Tsujihara had steered the company into a

position to try to keep growing, no easy task among the major media conglomerates.

More than nine million UltraViolet accounts have now been created and that over

8,500 titles are now available. And the studio bought Flixster, a social

sharing site built on the same concept as UltraViolet. The thinking was that

with more people sharing the same cloud, the more vibrant the market for Warner

video titles.

Tsujihara's

mandate will now be to undertake similar initiatives on the TV and movie fronts.

Andrea Morabito and George Winslow contributed to this story