TruTV Shares 2018-19 Programming Slate

A scripted comedy about a firehouse in the wettest city in America and a medical advice series from Ken Jeong are among the projects in the works at truTV. Ahead of the Turner upfront presentation May 16, truTV shared its plans for the upcoming season.

The network is aiming to make all of its programming available with limited commercial interruption by 2021.

“We’ve reached a point in our illustrious four-year history as a comedy network where we have a fully-balanced portfolio, proven results and are firing on all cylinders,” said Chris Linn, president of truTV. “Our mix of returning hits, new series, plus scripted and unscripted formats in development, and a wholly-owned library of originals gives us a distinct advantage in the marketplace. Against all odds and in a challenging landscape, truTV continues to deliver premium experiences for our fans and our advertising partners, and combined with our all-in commitment to reduced commercials, we plan to keep raising the bar.”

The new series are Tacoma FD, the untitled Ken Jeong project and animated series This Functional Family.

Tacoma FD comes from Kevin Heffernan and Steve Lemme and is about a firehouse in a city that doesn’t have many fires. Tacoma FD will debut in 2019. It is co-created and executive produced by Heffernan and Lemme alongside David Miner and Greg Walter from 3 Arts Entertainment and Kyle Clark from Silverscreen Pictures.

The untitled Ken Jeong project is a comedic medical advice show. Says truTV, “Jeong dispenses his expertise while also performing related comedy bits in front of a studio audience.” Jeong, formerly a physician, previously starred in Dr. Ken on ABC. Created by Jeong, the series is produced by Hazy Mills Productions and Mission Control Media, with Jeong, Sean Hayes, Todd Milliner, Dwight D. Smith, Michael Agbabian and Brett Carducci the executive producers.

This Functional Family has comedian Jo Koy at the center of a “fractured, patched-up, multi-racial, dysfunctional family,” says truTV. “Drawing upon real-life experiences and characters featured in Koy’s popular stand-up tour, this half-hour animated scripted series asks: what if the most real family on television was also a pretty weird cartoon?” Created by Koy and Kirk Rudell, This Functional Family (wt) will be produced by Stun. Koy, Rudell, Jeremy Colfer, Mark Feldstein, and Brad Roth are the executive producers.

Among the returning series, The Carbonaro Effect premieres season four May 17. Paid Off with Michael Torpey starts July 10. Hack My Life has season four start up July 10. Bobcat Goldthwait’s Misfits & Monsters starts July 11. Impractical Jokers returns summer 2018.

Laff Mobb’s Laff Tracks has new episodes this fall. Adam Ruins Everything has season three start this fall.

Scripted comedy I’m Sorry, with Andrea Savage, sees season two starting in late 2018. Jon Glaser Loves Gear has its season two premiere in late 2018. Season three of scripted Those Who Can’t kicks off in late 2018.

Season two of At Home with Amy Sedaris debuts in 2019.