TruTV Renews ‘How to Be a Grown Up,’ ‘Hack My Life,’ ‘Top Funniest’

TruTV announced Thursday it has renewed three series, including Hack My Life and How to Be a Grown Up for second seasons and Top Funniest for a third.

The network also ordered more episodes of competition series Barmageddon and greenlit new series Six Degrees of Everything, which features hosts Benny and Rafi Fine attempting to connect anything in six degrees.

"Six months since launching the new truTV, we are continuing to elevate the brand with unique, innovative and clever shows that offer a fresh point of view," said Chris Linn, president, head of programming for truTV. "With an ever-expanding lineup of original series, truTV is taking fun, distinctive programming to a whole new level for our target audience of young, connected viewers."

The network has recently undergone a rebrand to include the tagline “Way More Fun,” and ordered its first scripted series in Those Who Can’t.