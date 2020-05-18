Trump Slams '60 Minutes' as 'Fake News'

President Trump called 60 Minutes' interview with whistleblower Rick Bright fake news, called CBS News anchor Norah O'Donnell a third place anchor, and said the show was trying to demean the country to benefit the radical left.

In a 60 Minutes interview Sunday night (May 17) hosted by O'Donnell, Bright, formerly a top scientist with the Department of Health and Human Services, said the Trump Administration's COVID-19 response had been slow, prioritized politics over science, pushed the unproven drug hydroxychloroquine, and ultimately cost lives.

Following the show, President Trump fired off the following series of tweets, closing with a call for ViacomCBS chair Shari Redstone to do something about 60 Minutes:

.@60Minutes & third place anchor, @NorahODonnell, are doing everything in their power to demean our Country, much to the benefit of the Radical Left Democrats. Tonight they put on yet another Fake “Whistleblower”, a disgruntled employee who supports Dems, fabricates stories, &...May 18, 2020

....spews lies. @60Minutes report was incorrect, which they couldn’t care less about. Fake News! I don’t know this guy, never met him, but don’t like what I see. How can a creep like this show up to work tomorrow & report to @SecAzar, his boss, after trashing him on T.V.?....May 18, 2020