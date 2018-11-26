Trump Calls '60 Minutes' 'Fake News'

President Donald Trump has labeled iconic and much-awarded 60 Minutes "fake news" and its Nov. 25 story on immigrant children separated from their parents at the border a "phony story."

That came only hours before Trump threatened to close the southern border "permanently" if need be to stop a "caravan" of immigrants from entering the country.

60 Minutes reported on children who remain separated from their parents under a program the President canceled soon after it was launched.

An investigation by the CBS news magazine "found the separations that dominated headlines this summer began earlier and were greater in number than the Trump administration admits," according to the broadcast.

The President fired back at the critical story in the usual way, with tweets meant to undermine its credibility.





[embed]https://twitter.com/realDonaldTrump/status/1066873981293260801[/embed][embed]https://twitter.com/realDonaldTrump/status/1066876053170339840[/embed]

CBS told The Washington Post that it stood by its story, which included the Department of Homeland Security's arrest warrant for a three-year-old.