Tribune Stations Back On Cablevision
Cablevision said Friday it reach an agreement with Tribune
Co. that returns the programming on the Tribune stations to the cable
operator's subscribers.
The Tribune stations had been off Cablevision since August,
with some subscribers unable to watch the World Series.
The returning station include CW affiliate WPIX, Fox
affiliate WTIC in Connecticut,
MyNetwork affiliate WPHL in New Jersey.
"We are pleased to have reached agreement with Tribune to
return its stations to Cablevision, particularly its Fox affiliate in
Connecticut, the only source of Fox programming for about 50,000 of our
customers," Cablevision said in a statement. "We sincerely appreciate the
patience of our customers as we worked to reach an agreement that is consistent
with our focus on minimizing the impact of rising programming costs on cable
rates."
