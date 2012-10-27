Tribune Stations Back On Cablevision

Cablevision said Friday it reach an agreement with Tribune

Co. that returns the programming on the Tribune stations to the cable

operator's subscribers.

The Tribune stations had been off Cablevision since August,

with some subscribers unable to watch the World Series.

The returning station include CW affiliate WPIX, Fox

affiliate WTIC in Connecticut,

MyNetwork affiliate WPHL in New Jersey.

"We are pleased to have reached agreement with Tribune to

return its stations to Cablevision, particularly its Fox affiliate in

Connecticut, the only source of Fox programming for about 50,000 of our

customers," Cablevision said in a statement. "We sincerely appreciate the

patience of our customers as we worked to reach an agreement that is consistent

with our focus on minimizing the impact of rising programming costs on cable

rates."