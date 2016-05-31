‘Transparent’ Renewed by Amazon for Season Four

Amazon has greenlit season four of Transparent, with creator Jill Soloway continuing as showrunner and Andrea Sperling as executive producer. The new season will premiere on Amazon Prime Video in 2017.

Returning cast includes Jeffrey Tambor, Judith Light, Gaby Hoffmann, Amy Landecker and Jay Duplass.

“As the quality of television rises to new heights, Transparent continues to stand out for its depth of character, compassionate storytelling and its infinite creative risk-taking,” said Joe Lewis, head of half hour TV at Amazon Studios. “We’re grateful that customers have responded so enthusiastically to the Pfefferman family and we’re excited to bring them another chapter of their story.”

Written, directed and executive produced by Soloway, Transparent explores family, identity, sex and love after the Pfefferman family patriarch, played by Tambor, reintroduces himself to his family as a woman. The show has racked up both Emmys and Golden Globes.

Season three comes out in the fall.

“Amazon’s explosive freedom and revolutionary thinking has given birth to this show,” said Soloway. “It’s so much more than TV to us, it’s our version of the most ambitious streaming art we can conjure. We’re having the time of our lives sharing season two for the awards season hoopla, and editing and finishing up season three for a fall release. This news of an order for season four is so, so sweet. The Pfeffermans have many more stories to tell and we can’t wait to keep making them.”