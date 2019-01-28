'Trading Spaces' Premieres on TLC March 16

Trading Spaces returns for its 10th season on TLC March 16. There are 12 episodes and Paige Davis hosts.

After a 10-year hiatus, Trading Spaces returned last spring. This is the second season for the revived series.

The show sees two sets of neighbors trade rooms for two days and, with the help of a designer and carpenter, redo a room with a budget of $2,000. The new episodes are set around the country, where TLC said the designers tackle challenges as varied as teachers’ lounges, twin sisters’ homes and homes of ex-spouses.

“Viewers were breathless with anticipation of the long-awaited return of Trading Spaces last year and we are equally excited to bring the fun, banter and unexpected transformations back into everyone’s living room this spring,” said Howard Lee, president and general manager of TLC. “This season, fans can look forward to seeing accessible design transformations and the unexpected reveals that make our show such a blast to watch.”

Designers and carpenters appearing this season include Brett Tutor, Carter Oosterhouse, Doug Wilson, Joanie Sprague, John Gidding, Kahi Lee, Laurie Smith, Mikel Welch, Sabrina Soto, Ty Pennington and Vern Yip.

Trading Spaces is produced by Authentic Entertainment, a subsidiary of Endemol Shine North America.

TLC is part of Discovery.