Tracy Underwood Named President of ABC Signature

Tracy Underwood, ABC Signature executive VP of creative affairs, has been named president of the studio. She will report to Eric Schrier, president of Disney Television Studios and Global Original TV Strategy for Disney Entertainment.

Underwood joined ABC Signature in 2010. She will oversee all creative affairs, including the development of drama, comedy and limited series, as well as the current series slate.

“As a proven leader at ABC Signature, Tracy has been an instrumental force behind the studio’s development of award-winning and culture-piercing series for over a decade. In this new role leading the studio, Tracy will build on her excellent relationships with our creative and platform partners to grow the studio’s legacy of producing undeniable television,” said Schrier.

Underwood succeeds Jonnie Davis, who stepped down as ABC Signature president in July.

Sydnee Rimes, senior VP of series, will continue to lead the current series team, now reporting to Underwood. Susan Lewis, senior VP of drama development, and Danny Feldheim, senior VP of comedy development, will continue to report to Underwood.

“I’d like to thank Dana Walden for her extraordinary leadership and Eric Schrier for entrusting me with the opportunity to step into this role. The prospect of leading the studio that I’ve called home for over 10 years is a professional dream come true. Along with the exceptional teams, we will continue to create spectacular, impactful and relevant television during one of the most transformative chapters in our industry,” said Underwood.

Underwood’s TV projects have included Apple TV Plus’s Bad Sisters, FX’s Fleishman Is In Trouble and Hulu’s Tiny Beautiful Things.