Tracy Pitcher Named Senior VP at Comcast Business, Central Division
Exec joined cable operator in 2011
Tracy Pitcher has been named senior VP of Comcast Business at the MSO’s Central Division headquarters in Atlanta.
Pitcher had been senior VP of Comcast Business in the Northeast Division. She succeeds Jeff Buzzelli, who recently accepted the position of Comcast Florida Region senior VP.
“Tracy is a proven growth leader with an outstanding record for driving innovation and delivering high-value customer solutions,” Comcast Central Division president Christine Whitaker said. “With her deep commercial and operations expertise, I am confident that we will continue to bring best-in-class connectivity and experiences to our business customers across the division.”
Pitcher joined Comcast Business Services in 2011 holding posts at headquarters, in the Northeast Division and the Greater Boston region.
Before joining Comcast, she worked at Charter Communications, AT&T Broadband, Time Warner Cable and Thomson Consumer Electronics.
