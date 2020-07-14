Tractor Supply Sponsoring Turner Sports’ ‘The Arena’

Tractor Supply has signed up as presenting sponsors of Turner Sports’ The Arena that will take a deep look at issues on and off the court.

The series starts July 20 on TNT as the network gets ready for the National Basketball Association to restart its season.

The Arena, created in cooperation with Bleacher Report, is hosted by Cari Champion and features former and current NBA stars Charles Barkley, Dwayne Wade and Draymond Green. The show is shot on a custom set at WarnerMedia Studios in Atlanta.

“Tractor Supply is honored to lend our support to The Arena and the opportunity to bring this relevant discussion and content to the forefront,” said Christi Korzekwa, senior VP, Marketing. “In these unprecedented times, Tractor Supply knows we are stronger together by serving the needs of our local communities, our customers and our team members. Sports have always played an important role as a unifying influence across our country and this forum will substantially add to the conversation as some of basketball’s greatest players share their valuable insights and experiences.”