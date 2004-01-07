Touchstone, Fox News Up Longarzo, Bromberg

Touchstone Television promoted Jerry A. Longarzo from vice president of business affairs to senior VP, where he will oversee day-to-day operations of the department.

In addition, the busy senior VP will continue to supervise Alias, Line of Fire, Less than Perfect and the upcoming midseason drama Stephen King’s Kingdom Hospital.

Longarzo also will oversee development and production of projects created under Touchstone’s deals with Wass/Stein, Marc Platt, John Eisendrath, Alex Kurtzman-Counter & Roberto Orci, Susan Dickes, Larry Andries, Marla Ginsburg and Michael Edelstein.

Stephen Bromberg was promoted from senior news editor to executive editor of Fox News' Web site (www.foxnews.com). Bromberg will be responsible for all editorial content on the Web site, direct the day-to-day news gathering operations and focus on developing content on the site that supports Fox News Channel. Bromberg will be based at Fox News headquarters in New York.