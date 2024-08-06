Top Streamer Hits an All-Time Viewership Low -- Netflix Weekly Rankings for July 29 - August 4

Netflix’s new teen mystery series, A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder, generated the platform's biggest audience for the week of July 29 - August 4, generating 34 million viewing hours and 7.4 million views.

But the title was, conspicuously, the only movie or TV show to meet or surpass 30 million streaming hours for the week.

Next TV reviewed the streaming service’s rankings, dating back to when Netflix first started publishing them back in 2021. It's the first time in any given week that only one show reached that 30 million-hours-viewed threshold.

On the film side, the newest cinematic addition to the Spongebob franchise, Saving Bikini Bottom: The Sandy Cheeks Movie, generated 18.5 million viewing hours and 12.8 million views, making it the only Netflix titles to meet or surpass 10 million views last week

That’s only happened twice (the weeks of August 7 and October 16) before since June 2023, when Netflix began publishing views in addition to their "hours viewed" engagement metrics.

All in all, the engagement numbers for the 40 top shows across Netflix's four ranking categories last week added up to a 26% overall decrease In year-over-year viewership, compared to a corresponding viewing window from the same time last year.

