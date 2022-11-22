‘Top Gun: Maverick’ On Paramount Plus Before Christmas
Tom Cruise plays Maverick Mitchell in break-out movie
Top Gun: Maverick arrives on Paramount Plus Thursday, December 22. Tom Cruise plays Pete “Maverick” Mitchell in the hit movie, which is produced by Paramount Pictures.
Cruise was in the original Top Gun movie, which came out in 1986 and was directed by Tony Scott.
After more than 30 years of service as one of the Navy’s top aviators, Maverick Mitchell is where he belongs, pushing the envelope as a gutsy test pilot and dodging the advancement in rank that would ground him. When he finds himself training Top Gun graduates for a specialized mission, Maverick encounters Lt. Bradley Bradshaw (Miles Teller), known as “Rooster,” the son of Maverick’s late friend and Radar Intercept Officer Lt. Nick Bradshaw, known as “Goose.”
“Facing an uncertain future and confronting the ghosts of his past, Maverick is drawn into a confrontation with his own deepest fears, culminating in a mission that demands the ultimate sacrifice from those who will be chosen to fly it,” according to Paramount Plus.
Top Gun: Maverick is produced by Paramount Pictures, Skydance and Jerry Bruckheimer Films. In the cast with Cruise and Teller are Jennifer Connelly, Jon Hamm, Glen Powell, Lewis Pullman, Charles Parnell, Bashir Salahuddin and Monica Barbaro. ■
Michael Malone, senior content producer at B+C/Multichannel News, covers network programming, including entertainment, news and sports on broadcast, cable and streaming; and local broadcast television. He hosts the podcasts Busted Pilot, about what’s new in television, and Series Business, a chat with the creator of a new program, and writes the column “The Watchman.” He joined B+C in 2005. His journalism has also appeared in The New York Times, The Philadelphia Inquirer, Playboy and New York magazine.
Thank you for signing up to Broadcasting & Cable. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.