‘Top Gun: Maverick’ On Paramount Plus Before Christmas

Top Gun: Maverick arrives on Paramount Plus Thursday, December 22. Tom Cruise plays Pete “Maverick” Mitchell in the hit movie, which is produced by Paramount Pictures.

Cruise was in the original Top Gun movie, which came out in 1986 and was directed by Tony Scott.

After more than 30 years of service as one of the Navy’s top aviators, Maverick Mitchell is where he belongs, pushing the envelope as a gutsy test pilot and dodging the advancement in rank that would ground him. When he finds himself training Top Gun graduates for a specialized mission, Maverick encounters Lt. Bradley Bradshaw (Miles Teller), known as “Rooster,” the son of Maverick’s late friend and Radar Intercept Officer Lt. Nick Bradshaw, known as “Goose.”

“Facing an uncertain future and confronting the ghosts of his past, Maverick is drawn into a confrontation with his own deepest fears, culminating in a mission that demands the ultimate sacrifice from those who will be chosen to fly it,” according to Paramount Plus.

Top Gun: Maverick is produced by Paramount Pictures, Skydance and Jerry Bruckheimer Films. In the cast with Cruise and Teller are Jennifer Connelly, Jon Hamm, Glen Powell, Lewis Pullman, Charles Parnell, Bashir Salahuddin and Monica Barbaro. ■