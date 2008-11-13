'Top Chef' Premiere Sizzles For Bravo
By Alex Weprin
The fifth season premiere of Bravo’s Top Chef was the series’ best ever, the network says.
Wednesday’s premiere drew 1.87 million P18-49, up 27% from last season’s premiere, and 2.7 million total viewers, up 19%.
It also ranked number one in its time period against the cable competition.
