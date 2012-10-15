With Too Many Ads, TV Land Subtracts Content

Viacom has come under fire lately for cluttering some of its

channels with extra commercials in order to make up for advertising revenue

shortfalls caused by lower ratings.





But one little-noticed effect of squeezing in more ads is

that networks such as TV Land and Nick at Nite are actually running fewer

episodes of series in many dayparts, sometimes running only five episodes of

sitcoms like King of Queens and George Lopez in a three-hour

block rather than the six 30-minute episodes that normally fill a programming

grid.





On Monday, Oct. 9 from 11 p.m.-2 a.m. ET, TV Land ran four episodes

of King of Queens and one episode of That â€˜70s Show. Each one

clocked in at 36 minutes in length. The first episode of King of Queens

had three commercial breaks; the first break ran nearly 6 minutes with 15

different commercials, starting with a promo for TV Land's Happily Divorced.

The next break was about five and a half minutes, starting off with a bumper

announcing that "King of Queens is brought to you by Allstate." Spots

for 12 other advertisers ran in the break. The last break was 5 minutes long,

with 15 spots.





In all, the show had more than 16 minutes' worth of

commercials during a 36-minute program. And the spots crammed into those shows

promote brands belonging to some of the industry's most powerful and

sophisticated marketers, including Procter & Gamble, Johnson & Johnson,

SC Johnson, Mars, Kellogg, Conagra, GlaxoSmithKline, L'Oreal, Nestle, Macy's,

Choice Hotels and Radio Shack. There was even a spot for Dish Network's Hopper

DVR somewhere in the middle of one of the breaks.





"It's ridiculous. They've taken it to new heights," one

media buyer who asked to remain nameless said of the commercial clutter on some

of Viacom's networks. "They've been doing this for a while. It's not a

short-term fix. They admit they're doing it. But the industry doesn't seem to

be bothered by it."





In a statement, a TV Land representative said: "We are

constantly managing our inventory, balancing the needs of advertisers and our

viewers."





During late fringe, 30-second spots on TV Land cost about

$2,400, according to Larry Fried, VP for sales at SQAD, a research company. SQAD

collects invoices from major advertisers representing about 38% of all spending

on cable to produce its NetCosts product.





But Fried noted that an increasing number of spots on TV Land

have been no-charge units, which means TV Land's revenue was down in the

2011-12 season from the 2010-11 season. Fried said TV Land apparently

under-delivered and that it gave advertisers significantly more make-goods

during the third quarter of 2012 compared to the previous year in several

dayparts, including late fringe. "I don't think there's so much demand that

they would have to squeeze that many commercials in," Fried said.





In Q3, TV Land's viewership among adults 18-49 was down 12%

in primetime, when most networks generate the bulk of their ad revenue.

Viewership was up 2% for total day.





Late fringe isn't the only daypart where TV Land shows are

overgrown with commercials.





On Oct. 4 at 4 p.m., the network scheduled an episode of Bonanza

set to end at 5:11; that was set to be followed by another episode of Bonanza

ending at 6:22. An episode of M*A*S*H concluded the three-hour block on the

scheduling grid.





And on Oct. 5, TV Land aired Andy Griffith from noon

till 12:38, followed by two episodes of Gunsmoke, concluding at 3 p.m.





Something similar happened on Nick at Nite on Monday, Oct.

8. The network began, at 11 p.m., four episodes of Friends, four

episodes of George Lopez, two My Wife and Kids shows and two Yes

Dear episodes, running to 5:30 a.m., meaning that a total of 12 originally

created halfhour shows-plus a load of commercials-filled 6Â½ hours of the

network's schedule.





Nick at Nite's viewership was down 46% in primetime during

the third quarter in the 18-49 demo and was down 28% over the total broadcast

day.





The commercial load ought to be taken into account, said the

media buyer. "Viacom offers a below-market CPM increase to get volume," the

buyer said. "Buyers think they got a great deal at MTV's rate of change, which

is below what the market is getting. But I don't know who can sit through those

breaks. Who's really seeing our commercials?"