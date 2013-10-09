Tony Awards Set For June 8 On CBS

The 68th annual Tony Awards will air June 8 at 8 p.m. on CBS, live from Radio City Music Hall, the network said Wednesday. CBS has aired the awards show since 1978.

Nominations will be announced live April 29 from New York City.

White Cherry Entertainment's Ricky Kirshner and Glenn Weiss, who will also serve as director for the 15th consecutive year, will return as executive producers.