Tom Lowell Heads Daytime for Fox News

Tom Lowell has been named executive VP and managing editor of news at Fox News Channel.

Lowell will oversee all daytime news, reporting to Fox News Media President and Executive Editor Jay Wallace.

Lowell has been VP and managing editor of news since 2016, overseeing network newsgathering.

Lowell joined the network in 2003 and was responsible for launching America's Newsroom, America Live with Megyn Kelly and The Kelly File.

Fox News Media CEO Suzanne Scott called Lowell "a skilled journalist and talented producer" and said she was confident daytime news programming would continue to "thrive" under his leadership.

Lowell's resume includes news posts at CBS affiliate WFSB-TV Hartford, Connecticut, and Fox affiliate WSVN-TV Miami.