Tom Hanks Gets Starring Role in ‘David S. Pumpkins Halloween Special’ on NBC

Tom Hanks will star in The David S. Pumpkins Halloween Special, which airs on NBC Saturday, Oct. 28 at 11:30 p.m. The animated special is based on the “Haunted Elevator” sketch from the Oct. 22, 2016 SNL telecast that featured nine-time host Tom Hanks as mystery man David S. Pumpkins, on an elevator wearing a pumpkin suit and surrounded by two skeleton dancers, played by Mikey Day and Bobby Moynihan.



“It’s scary how quickly the original SNL sketch caught on, and we’re thrilled that Tom Hanks is back to keep the fun going,” said George Cheeks, president, business operations and late night programming, NBC Entertainment and Universal Television.



The David S. Pumpkins Halloween Special will feature the voice of Hanks, who will also appear on camera at the beginning of the half-hour special, as well as Game of Thrones star Peter Dinklage. Sketch creators Day, Moynihan and Streeter Seidell will have voiceover roles as well.



Set in a small town on All Hallows’ Eve, the special centers on David Pumpkins and his skeleton sidekicks who show a young boy and his sister the true meaning of Halloween, answering none of their questions along the way.



Bento Box Entertainment will provide the animation. Day, Seidell and Moynihan will write and produce. Lorne Michaels will executive produce.



The David S. Pumpkins Halloween Special is a production of Broadway Video in association with SNL Studios.