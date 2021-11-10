TNT’s ‘Shaq Life,' 'Claws' to Return in December

TNT will bring back its unscripted series Shaq Life for its sophomore campaign beginning Dec. 2, while returning its scripted drama series Claws for its fourth and final season on Dec.19, according to network officials.

Shaq Life offers unprecedented access into the life of NBA Hall of Famer Shaquille O’Neal, with the second season finding O’Neal focusing on fulfilling some lifelong dreams, including appearing on TNT-distributed wrestling show AEW:Dynamite as well as hosting a virtual celeb-filled Super Bowl event, according to the network.

The nail salon-themed series Claws, which stars Niecy Nash, continues with Nash’s character Desna Simms -- along with her crew of manicurists -- continuing to rise to power in the crime world to claim their share of cash and respect, according to the network. TNT rescheduled the final season premiere date of Claws to Dec. 19 from its initial date of Dec. 26.

Shaq Life is executive produced by Michael Bloom, Perry Rogers, Colin Smeeton and Tess Gamboa. Claws is executive produced by Janine Sherman Barrois, Rashida Jones, Will McCormack, Eliot Laurence, Sharon Lee Watson and Emily Silver.